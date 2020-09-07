Evacuations lifted near Swinging Bridge fire

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger Teton National Forest says a quick response limited the Swinging Bridge Fire to 102 acres. No homes were damaged and residents were being allowed to return to their homes Monday morning.



The response included two Teton Interagency Fire Center engines, ten engines and water tenders from Jackson Hole Fire-EMS, and two Type-3 helicopters and several fixed wing air tankers.



The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Teton County Emergency Management issued an evacuation notice for several subdivisions soon after. Public response to that request helped firefighters concentrate on containing the fire.



More firefighting resources were expected Monday to secure the perimeter and fully contain the fire. High winds were expected ahead of cooler temperatures and even some moisture.



Forest officials are encouraging everyone to be cautious with anything that could start a fire, including tow chains, chainsaws, and vehicles parking on tall grass. Stage One fire restrictions are in effect throughout the region.

