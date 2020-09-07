Teton Canyon fuel reduction project to continue

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou-Targhee National Forest plans to resume the next component of its Teton Canyon Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project on Tuesday.



The project is aimed at improving aspen habitat and reducing the risk of wildfire near Teton Canyon.



“Fuels work allows us to improve ecological conditions,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. “The Teton Canyon project removes high density fuels in the area, which will ultimately reduce the intensity of wildfire should one ignite near private residences.”



Crews are creating a buffer along the forest boundary near Teton Creek to protect private residences. It includes cutting smaller diameter trees that act as “ladder” fuels that draw fire from the ground to the tree canopy.



Vegetation will be removed by the crews and piled for burning next year. The piles are designed to burn during the wetter months of the year, when fire spread is minimal.



The first work will be done over the next several weeks between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. along the Sheep Bridge trail. The trail will close until the work is complete, which could affect some recreation sites north of Teton Creek.



The project is part of a larger treatment that will occur within the rest of the Teton Canyon area over the next several years.