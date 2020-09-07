Wyoming sees hope in carbon capture technology

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A U.S. Department of Energy-State of Wyoming study indicates carbon capture utilization and storage (CUUS) retrofits of existing coal-fired power plants could provide significant benefits.



The study evaluated the potential opportunities of retrofitting existing plants with new technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.



“We are in a critical time for energy policy and production. Wyoming can help lead in developing and supporting advances that boost our coal industry and reduce carbon emissions. The Department of Energy is also providing key leadership: this study is an example of a partnership everyone can support. It moves Wyoming and the nation ahead,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

“The Department of Energy has invested hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars to advance CCUS technologies and to drive down the cost of deployment,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes. “This study shows that through innovative technologies, like CCUS, we can develop affordable energy more cleanly, and clean energy more affordably, providing a vision for the future of fossil energy.”



The study compared the use of carbon capture retrofits against PacificCorp’s 2019 integrated resource plan (IRP), which centered on non-carbon based energy resources.

While outlining the potential improvement of Wyoming’s baseline employment and local and state revenue, the study claimed carbon capture could reduce existing plant CO2 emissions by 37% and produce avoided costs that are less expensive than the utility’s IRP.

You can see the study document here.