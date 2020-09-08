Agents seek public help in Wild Mountain fire investigation

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is continuing to investigate what started the Wild Mountain Fire near Pocatello.



The fire started just after midnight Sunday morning on forest lands near the Gibson Jack trailhead.



Some residents of the area had to be evacuated as the fire ran downhill towards homes along the Gibson Jack Road.



“We know this fire was human-caused,” said Kim Obele Westside District Ranger. “While we were very fortunate no lives or homes were lost, this was still a costly and unnecessary wildfire.”



The site of the fire is a popular recreation area, just off the Bannock Highway near the Juniper Hills Country Club.



Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to contact US Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Jay Youngblood at 208-318-7739 or by email at Gerald.youngblood@USDA.gov