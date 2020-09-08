High winds cause damage and power outages

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-High winds caused widespread damage and power outages throughout the region Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The Blackfoot area appears to be the most seriously impacted by wind damage. Idaho Power Company is working to restore power to hundreds of customers in that area and in Pocatello.



Rocky Mountain Power reported over 3,500 customers were without service early Tuesday. Firth and Rigby were hardest hit, but customers throughout the region, including around Idaho Falls and Rexburg, were also affected.



Except for a few isolated locations, Idaho Falls Power is reporting a few isolated power outages early Monday. Crews are out to repair damaged lines and remove limbs from other power lines.

Fall River Electric reports all of its members have had power restored in Madison and Fremont Counties.



Homeowners with downed trees are responsible for dealing with them. Do not attempt to remove any limbs that have fallen on power lines. Call your utility to come and address those issues.