Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jefferson County Assessor’s Office and Department of Vehicle Titles and Registrations will be closed on September 22, 2020.

The closure is due to scheduled training on a new computer system for the DMV.

The Assessor’s Office will still be able to meet with patrons who schedule an appointment or call (208)745-9215 before entering the building, as access to walk-in traffic will be limited to only the assessor’s office.