Lone Star fire still active in Yellowstone

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Although the area has seen cooler, wetter weather, the National Park Service says the Lone Star Fire is continuing to burn in Yellowstone National Park.



The fire grew to 3,346 acres Tuesday, especially on the east side, due to high temperatures and gusty winds.



The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open, but could be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. And, NPS warned that ice or snow could also cause a temporary closure.



Engines are continuing to protect the Old Faithful area and analyzing spread potential. 52 firefighters are assigned to the fire.



The fire is about one mile away from a back country cabin and is having impacts on trails and other back county campsites. It is actively burning in a mature, unburned forest of spruce, fir, and lodgepole pine.



A Red Flag warning is posted through Sunday evening.