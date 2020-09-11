Mountain Goat culling plan to begin Monday

Local News

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Teton National Park will begin to cull non-native mountain goats Monday. It is part of a management plan to conserve native, vulnerable population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range.



Up to 70 volunteer teams were selected from more than 240 that applied to assist in removing the non-native mountain goats. Each team will include a minimum of two people and a maximum of six. They were randomly selected.



There will be seven operational periods between September 14 and November 6.



Each applicant had to pass a background investigation and may not have active warrants, past wildlife violations, or violations association with Grand Teton National Park. Any volunteers identified as a shooter must pass a mandatory firearm proficiency evaluation.



Park officials say volunteer teams will each be assigned one of ten geographic zones throughout the Teton Range.



The non-native goats are generally found at high elevations. Each of the volunteers will be clearly identified as “National Park Service Qualified Volunteer” with an orange bib on their back and orange or pink hat.



Signs will be posted at trailheads that access the areas they’ll be working.

