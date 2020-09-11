Water shutoff, road closures in Victor scheduled for Monday

Local News

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Victor will be closing approximately 50 feet of the Old Jackson Highway southeast of Edgewood Lane to install a water valve for maintenance purposes Monday.

Old Jackson Highway will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Access to Edgewood Lane will be open from the west, and roadway users are advised to use alternate routes of ingress and egress.

Crews will also be shutting off the water to all of the system users in the area including all of the Mountainside Village Subdivision, the Grand Teton Brewery and all county residents south of Baseline Road. The water will be shut off between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. depending on the conditions found once the mainline is exposed.

The City said it has taken measures to perform the task as quickly as possible to reopen the roadway and restore the water service to the area.

If there is bad weather, the project will be rescheduled.