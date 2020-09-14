East Idaho Credit Union concludes successful food drive

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-East Idaho Credit Union has presented each of the region’s nine local food banks checks totaling $39,095.50.



EICU activated its “People Helping People” philosophy in April with a monetary virtual food drive. “We love our communities and we wanted to partner with our members to do something special for those in need.” said Dan Thurman, CEO of East Idaho Credit Union.



The credit union began distributing checks on a bi-monthly basis.



A “spend and give” campaign ran during July and every time a member spent money using a EICU debit or credit card, the credit union donated 1% of the purchase.



“The campaign was an amazing success, we hit our max donation of $15,000 about ¾ of the way through the month” continued Rice, “at the end of the campaign we received amazing news from PSCU (the credit union’s card processor) that they had decided to donate $10,000 on top of the $15,000 donation that EICU was going to make.”

The food drive ended this month with the final checks.



“Knowing that we could all have a part in a good thing during a hard year meant the most to us,” said Bailey Foster, East Idaho Credit Union’s Marketing Generalist. “Giving back is important to us, and to see the generosity of those within our communities was amazing.”