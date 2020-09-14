Fremont County man arrested after ramming patrol car

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fremont County deputies arrested Jacob T. Dolezl, 32, of Chester after investigating an incident in the Hog Hollow area at around 9:23 p.m. Friday.



According to the Sheriff’s Office, two deputies found Dolzal’s vehicle stopped off the roadway. As they approached, the driver pulled back onto the road and drove away.



Deputies pursued and lost sight of his vehicle in the dust. They later found the vehicle a short time later and it started heading towards them.



Deputy Chad Evans tried to avoid a collision, but Dolzal rammed his patrol car.



Dolzal was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of an open container, felony eluding, and two counts of aggravated battery.



Two deputies sustained minor injuries.

