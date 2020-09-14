Your chance to chip in coming to public land near you

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bureau of Land Management will host 13 National Public Lands Day events in Idaho this year.



The day was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation in 1994, giving volunteers an opportunity to improve their public lands.



The theme of this year’s event is “More Ways to Connect to Nature.”

Details and contact information for all of the BLM Idaho’s National Public Lands Day events are listed below and are available online.

Lower Salmon River Cleanup

Location: Cottonwood, Idaho

Date: 8/15/20 – 9/30/20

Description: Participants will clean up trash and debris along the banks of the Lower Salmon River.

Contact: Rebecca Urbanczyk, 208-962-3796, rurbanczyk@blm.gov

Croy Canyon Trail Cleanup

Location: Hailey, Idaho

Date: 9/10/20

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Description: This trail cleanup will be conducted in partnership with the Blaine County Recreation District, Wood River Trails Coalition, and youth members of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

Contact: John Kurtz, 208-732-7296, jkurtz@blm.gov

Snake River Canyon North Rim Cleanup

Location: North rim of Snake River Canyon, in Jerome County

Date: 9/12/20

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Description: This annual cleanup of the north rim of the Snake River Canyon will be conducted in partnership with the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Jerome County, the Magic Valley ATV Association and others.

Contact: David Freiberg, 208-732-7271, dfreiberg@blm.gov

Challis Field Office Virtual Trash Challenge

Location: Challis, Idaho

Date: 9/25/20

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Description: The Challis Field Office is hosting a virtual “trash challenge” in which small groups will compete to see who can collect the most trash.

Contact: Angela Beley, 208-879-6247, abeley@blm.gov

Soda Hills Cleanup

Location: Soda Springs, Idaho

Date: 9/26/20

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Description: This will be an in-person event, and participants will meet at a public location in Soda Springs, near Pocatello. Participants will collect trash that has accumulated along the valley bottoms of Soda Hills and remove livestock drift fences and troughs that are no longer in use.

Contact: Charles Patterson, 208-478-6362, cpatterson@blm.gov

Area west of North Menan Butte Cleanup

Location: Menan, Idaho

Date: 9/26/2020

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Description: Participants will clean up trash and debris at the area west of North Menan Butte.

Contact: Danielle Winterholler, 208-524-7500, dwinterholler@blm.gov

Red Road Cleanup

Location: St. Anthony, Idaho

Date: 9/26/2020

Time: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Description: Participants will pick up trash, remove burned debris, and clean out fire rings at dispersed camping and day use areas along Red Road.

Contact: Mike Setlock, 208-524-7529, msetlock@blm.gov

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve/Laidlaw Park 360 Virtual Tour

Location: Online, link will be available soon at https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-09-04/show-your-public-lands-some-love-national-public-lands-day

Date: 9/26/20

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Description: This virtual tour explores and interprets both the well-known volcanic features along the 7-Mile Loop Drive, as well as the rarely seen volcanic features of the Laidlaw Park area, located within what is thought to be the world's largest kipuka, an island of older land and vegetation surrounded by younger lava flows.

Contact: David Freiberg, 208-732-7271, dfreiberg@blm.gov

Salmon Field Office Cleanup, Fence Removal, Recreation Site Work

Location: Salmon, Idaho

Date: 9/26/2020

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Description: Participants will clean up and remove trash from several sites 8 miles southeast of Salmon, near Withington Creek, improve river access and day use near the boat ramp at Morgan Bar Campground, and remove a fence that is no longer being used to improve rangelands for wildlife and livestock.

Contact: Travis Seaberg, 208-756-5412, gseaberg@blm.gov

Crystal Lake Trail Litter Cleanup and Trail Improvements

Location: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Date: 9/26/20

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Description: Volunteers will clean up trash and perform minor trail work along the Crystal Lake Wild and Scenic Area trail and dispersed camp sites. This event is being hosted in partnership with the Spokane Mountaineering Club.

Contact: Jake Bachtel, 208-769-5041, jbachtel@blm.gov

Indian Springs Cleanup

Location: Kimberly, Idaho

Date: 9/26/20

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Description: Volunteers will collect trash that has accumulated along roads, parking lots, trailheads and shooting areas.

Contact: David Harper, 208-677-6600, dharper@blm.gov

Celebration Point/Kuna Butte Sagebrush Seedling Planting

Location: Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, near Kuna

Dates: 10/3, 10/10, 10/17, plus a few weekdays in between

Time: 8 a.m. – 12: p.m.

Description: Volunteers will plant sagebrush seedlings and remove invasive vegetation. Volunteers will need to register ahead of time.

Contact: Cory Roberts, 208-384-3485, cjroberts@blm.gov

Virtual Tour - Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area (NCA)

Location: Online, Golden Eagle Audubon Society Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/GoldenEagleAudubon

Date: 9/26/20

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Description: The event will include a Binoculars Tutorial, eBird App Tutorial, Meet a Raptor program, and introduction to the educational resources and virtual tour film of the NCA. The “Feathers and Frontiers” film will showcase the NCA’s rich cultural, natural and scientific history, and the birds of prey that call the area home.

Contact: Cory Roberts, 208-384-3485, cjroberts@blm.gov

