Electric vehicle owners asked to join driving and charging study

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The technology consulting firm, Energetics, is launching a data-collection effort to learn the driving and charging behavior of electric vehicle users across the country. And, the company is looking for owners of an EV or a plug-in hybrid across the country to volunteer their vehicle to the project.



The $4 million US Department of Energy contract will help Energetics cover the cost of hardware, installation, and subscription service on volunteers’ vehicles for up to 18 months.

Starting in 2021, the company will share the data with the Idaho National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory so they can analyze it for ongoing electric vehicle research.



The INL conducted the last survey of this type between 2011 and 2013, when there were fewer electric vehicles on the highways. Now, almost all automakers have brought an electric vehicle to market.

Over the past 10 years, INL has partnered with numerous automakers and private companies to better understand how consumers are using electric vehicles and charging stations.

Researchers said it is now important to know how many charging stations will be needed across the country. And, utilities need to know what sort of effect more vehicles are going to have on the nation’s power grids.



If you own or lease an all-electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and would be interested in having a Geotab telematics device installed for providing data to the EV WATTS program, answer the questions in the survey associated with the area of your residence.



There are surveys available in eastern Idaho , Blaine County , and Boise area.