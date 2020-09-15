Lone Star Fire activity increases with warm temperatures

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The lightning-caused Lone Star Fire has burned 3,348 acres.

Activity on the fire has increased slightly with warm temperatures.

The fire continues to hold heat and potential for increased growth remains.

Low relative humidity along with warm temperatures could cause the fire to become more active in the next few days.

Smoke and a widespread haze may be visible in the area through the end of the week as smoke from the fire mixes with smoke from the West Coast.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb could close if smoke or fire impede the movement of traffic or the road becomes unsafe to drive.

Firefighter and public safety are always the top priority in all efforts.

Fuel reduction and structure protection efforts continue. Fuel reduction efforts will focus on the Old Faithful residential area and other utility infrastructure. These efforts create a fire buffer that will continue to protect

natural resources, cultural treasures, and visitors and residents well into the future.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high. Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

What’s Open

• The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open to all travel. The road may close at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present.

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information, see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

What’s Closed

• Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park's Backcountry Situation Report. The Fern Cascades Trail remains closed for fire operations.

• Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available for reference.