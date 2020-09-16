Four regional fires still active

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger Foothills Fire, 3 miles northeast of Bozeman is now 77% contained at 8,224 acres.



The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that the Bridger Canyon Road is now completely open to the public and is helping all residents “repopulate” evacuated areas.



The fire started by lightning on September 4. 260 firefighters are still assigned, but the fire is exhibiting minimal fire behavior. There is a chance of precipitation over the fire area by this weekend.

Bridger Canyon Fire / USFS

The Badger Fire, burning 20 miles southwest of Oakley on the Minidoka Ranger District started last Saturday. The cause of the fire is unknown. It was last surveyed at 27,000 acres. There is no estimated time of containment. 149 firefighters are assigned. The fire made major runs to the northwest and northeast Tuesday, consuming about 4,500 acres of new growth. Gusty winds were expected again today. The fire is expected to reach areas of multiple areas of jurisdiction, including BLM, state, and private resources.

Badger Fire / USFS

The Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park was measured at 3,914 acres Wednesday morning. There are 40 firefighters assigned to the lightning caused fire in the Old Faithful area of the park.

Lone Star Fire / NPS

The Lobo Mesa Fire on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest was estimated at 60 acres last night. Ten firefighters are assigned. It started September 12.