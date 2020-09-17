AARP awards community grants

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho AARP has announced a new round of grants under its 2020 Community Challenge Grants program.



“During this time of uncertainty, it is important to support the nonprofit organizations in the state. These organizations provide a vital service to the community and people in need, and we are happy to support their efforts,” said AARP state director Lupe Wissel.



Three regional projects will receive funding for “quick-action” projects



Regional Council for Christian Ministry Inc. (Idaho Falls) - $5,230

The grant lowers the barriers to access for local gardening by establishing a seed and tool library to help community members start and maintain their own gardens. This also includes purchasing chairs and shade umbrellas.

Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center - $5000

The center provides a place for older and developmentally disabled adults to come and serve as they volunteer to help in the manufacturing of needed items. The grant will help purchase quilt batting, fleece for weighted blankets and hygiene kit items to provide to needing community members.

“The Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center is thrilled to be selected to receive a grant from AARP. During these challenging times, this will help make it possible to make warm quilts for the upcoming winter, purchase fleece fabric that will be used to make weighted blankets for autistic children and distribute thousands of hygiene kits to those in need,” said Betty Wood, assistant director at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center.



Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area Inc. - $5,500

The project will help provide access to food as older community members are facing challenges obtaining fresh fruits and vegetables due to the pandemic. These items will strengthen the selection the community center offers while supporting local business.



The Community Challenge grant program is part of the AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative.