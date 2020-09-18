Madison County leaders endorse health orders

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison County Emergency Managers have unanimously endorsed Eastern Idaho Public Health’s recent health order, which includes a face covering mandate for the county.



The collective committee adopted a slogan, “United We Stand Against COVID-19”, to help stop the spread of the virus.

“In order to slow the rapid transmission of this virus within our community, we combine our efforts and voices to unitedly stand in support of wearing face coverings in public, in addition to the current physical distancing and other health-conscious recommendations we have been asked to follow,” said the joint statement. “We hereby call upon all community leaders, local business owners, and citizens to exercise good judgment to protect themselves and others from the current pandemic by doing so.”

The committee said it understood the effect of mass closures on businesses and schools, but it also knew that asymptomatic individuals can unknowingly spread the disease, unaware of the danger they present to other people.



“We must protect ourselves, as well as the most vulnerable in our families and our community, and we must avoid the possibility of overwhelming our healthcare system,” the statement continued.



The statement is signed by Law Enforcement, Health Care, City and County, and School leaders.