Red Cross assisting Badger Fire evacuees

Local News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation center at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls to assist those who have been displaced by the Badger Fire.



Evacuations have been ordered for the community of Rock Creek and additional notices are pending for the South Hills area.



The fire was estimated at 35,706 acres Friday morning about 290 miles southwest of Oakley. 216 people are assigned to the fire.



The fire pushed to the west Thursday, burning another 8,000 acres. A Red Flag warning is posted Friday.

