today at 8:37 am
Published 8:41 am

Blackfoot charter school closes due to COVID-19

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot canceled school Monday.  

The action came after school officials said a number of individuals associated with the school had been exposed to positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

All of the exposures happened after school let out on Thursday, school officials said.   The school said no one was exposed to COVID-19 at the school.

The school planned to consult with Southeastern Idaho Public Health Monday to determine how to proceed.

