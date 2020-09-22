Skip to Content
Undeveloped South Park property subject of planning project

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Town of Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming have released a Request for Proposals seeking a qualified, multi-disciplinary planning consultant firm.  They are looking to develop a neighborhood plan for the 225 acres of undeveloped land in the northern South Park area.

The town and county are seeking a “holistic” approach to future development of the area to complement and enhance existing residential development.   They say the goal is to develop a community vision that expands affordable and workforce housing development opportunities that are consistent with the community’s comprehensive plan.

The town and county want all proposals submitted by October 19.

