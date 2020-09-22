Wyoming unemployment rate shows improvement

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in August from 7.1% in July. That is lower than the national rate of 8.4%.



One of the largest decreases was in Teton County, which fell from 5.7% in July to 4.6% in August. Lincoln County’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.4% to 5.7%

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said unemployment rates rose in every county compared to the same time a year ago.



Total nonfarm employment decreased by 20,700 jobs from the same time last year to a total of 297,900, a decline of 6.9%.