Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 2:49 pm
Published 2:52 pm

Yellowstone lightning fire allowed to burn

Thunderstorm at sunset, Swan Lake Flat NPS:Neal Herbert
NPS/Neal Herbert
Thunderstorm at sunset, Swan Lake Flat

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park officials discovered a new backcountry fire in the Heart Lake area late Monday morning.

The Hancock fire was estimated at one-tenth of an acre. A lightning strike, observed in the area a few days ago, was the probable cause.

The fire is smoldering with new open flame. Because of its low spread potential and location in a remote, southeast corner of the park, fire staff will not take direct action. 

There are no closures in the area and campsites and trails remain open.

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply