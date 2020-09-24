American Heritage Charter School moves to virtual classes

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19, The American Heritage Charter School told parents this week that the school would start Virtual Session for all grades beginning Wednesday, September 23.



In an e-mail to parents, school officials said they were working with Eastern Idaho Public Health and contacting anyone who may have had close contact with affected staff to take appropriate precautions.



Staff began to clean and disinfect the school through the end of the week and students were told to work remotely from home.



Under its current schedule, elementary students, grades K-5, will return to school as normal on Monday, September 28. Secondary students, grades 6-12, will continual in virtual session through October 2, with classes returning to normal on October 5.



“We are focused on protecting our students and staff while continuing to deliver the best education possible under the circumstances,” said the statement.