Backing The Blue with BBQ

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Two local businesses come together to show appreciation for area law enforcement.

Trimp Wealth Management hosted lunch Thursday with food from Pitmaster BBQ Company to say thank you to Bonneville County deputies, Idaho Falls police officers, and Idaho state troopers.

KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz asked owner Pat Trimp why he hosted this event?

"There's a lot of, obviously, a lot of things in the news these days and we just want to let them know, hey, we appreciate you in our community. Without the enforcement of law, I don't have a business. And so we appreciate you and this is just a small token of feeding them lunch," said Trimp.

There were deputies from Oneida County and Lincoln County, Wyoming here training in Idaho Falls Thursday, so they, too, got to have lunch. It was greatly appreciated by all.

"You know, it's these types of gathering that really send the message that our community truly does support law enforcement. We know that. Unfortunately there is a lot of stuff going on nationwide, but here in Idaho Falls, we have a lot of support, our local sheriff's office, our police department, state police. We know where we stand with the community and we really do stand united," said Lt. Chris Weadick with the Idaho State Police.

"To us, it means that the majority of the city and the people that live here support us and they know what we're doing and they know it's a difficult job. And the fact that we are able to have people tell us that they support us and that they appreciate us means the world to us," said Lt. Scott Killian with the Idaho Falls Police Detectives Division.

The luncheon was held inside because of the wind, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate their lunch breaks, but masks and gloves were worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"To-go" lunches were taken back to the dispatchers who couldn't take a break.