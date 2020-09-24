Grid Kid football team to benefit Primary Children’s Hospital

Local News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge 6th Grade Grid Kid Blue Team is once again reaching out to the public to benefit Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The team will be hosting the Ririe Bulldogs 6th Grade Team Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Thunder Ridge High School Stadium in Bonneville County.

The team is asking for those in attendance to either offer donations or new, unopened board games to pass along to the hospital.

The young players made the same donation in 2019. Head coach Ken Huseboe said, "The hospital told me that those games came at the best time. Because of COVID-19, these fighting kids cannot have regular visitors and are unable to have personal interaction with loved ones or visitors. So the games have really been a blessing for them."

Huseboe said Rich Broadcasting caught wind of the boys' support for the hospital and have added their story to their annual Primary Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

Huseboe added that team moms are planning on holding a raffle for those attending the game.