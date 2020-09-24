New bridge improves hospital access

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Completion of a new bridge will give first responders more direct access to Idaho Falls Community Hospital from 25th Street.



The hospital extended East 25th Circle and built a bridge to increase access to its emergency care. Ambulances started using the route last week.



“When a patient is seriously injured or sick, we know what a difference a few seconds can make in their treatment and recovery,” said Casey Jackman, COO of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “We invested in creating a new entry point to the hospital from 25th Street for first responders because we want to put time on our patients’ side. All of our community members deserve to be seen by a doctor as quickly as possible when they are sick and we will do whatever we can to make that happen.”

According to the hospital, the road extension and bridge cost $480,000 and took three months to build.