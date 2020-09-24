Stage One fire restrictions eased

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Federal and state land managers are lifting Stage One Fire Restrictions on eastern Idaho public lands beginning Friday. The order affects lands administered by the Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management, Fort Hall Agency, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.



“With the recent rains we’ve received across the area, our wildfire potential has dropped enough to allow us to lift the restrictions. Elevated fire potential still remains across most of East Idaho though.” said Mike Johnston, Forest Fire Management Officer. “We’ve had enough fire across the west this year so please make sure we are doing our part to prevent human-caused fires including putting out all campfires and warming fires.”

The decision allows the public to build campfires, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites.



Idaho is still in “High” fire danger and anyone using a recreational fire should make sure to use water to put out all campfires and soak all charcoal and hot ash from barbecue grills and stoves.



The BLM Fire Prevention Order still prohibits fireworks or discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core, or tracer ammunition, and igniting or burning explosive material, including exploding targets on all public lands.