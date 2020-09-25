Bonneville Democrats open party headquarters

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County Democratic Party formally opened its campaign headquarters Friday. A formal “grand opening’ will come later.



The office is located at 110 North Holmes, the former Washington Federal Building. The opening featured Vietnam era combat artist and art professor Vic Reynolds, whose work is being featured at the office.



The office will be open from 10 a.m. to Noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.