Child safety seat inspections offered Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety is holding free, in-person child safety-seat checks Saturday.



In Idaho last year, 9 children aged 13 and younger were killed and 49 moe suffered serious injuries as occupants in motor-vehicle crashes.



“When it comes to keeping your child safe while driving, making sure the car seat or booster seat is properly installed is vital,” said Child Passenger Safety Program Manager Tabitha Smith. “Far too often we see safety seats not installed correctly. We encourage everyone to take advantage of Seat Check Saturday and have their car and booster seats checked by a certified technician.”



The check takes about 20 minutes to complete and no appointments are necessary. There are 91 check sites in Idaho Saturday and 367 technicians helping out. You can find the location nearest you here.

If you cannot make it to a Saturday check station, Smith said technicians are available at several locations by appointment all year long.