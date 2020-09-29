Eastern Idaho State Fair calls 2020 a winner

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In spite of a pandemic and high winds, Eastern Idaho State Fair managers are calling the 2020 edition a success.



The Fair marked its 118th year by hosting four days of the annual 4H Livestock Competition and Sale, a Fair Food court, and two nights of PRCA Rodeo action.



The fair had a blustery start as high winds ripped the roof off some stock buildings, uprooted trees, and interrupted electric service. But, there were no injuries to either livestock or people during the storm.



The main reason the Fair Board pushed ahead was ensure that 4H Youth had opportunity to compete. Officials called the market animal competition and sale a success. They said the sale actually surpassed 2019 total income.



The Fair is already looking ahead to 2021.

“We will be announcing our 2021 theme and Grandstand Entertainment lineup earlier than usual”. Said Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “We plan on blowing the roof off the place in 2021 with exciting entertainment, education, and all that fantastic fair food that makes the Fair a time-honored tradition that families love."