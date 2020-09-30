Risch meets with Supreme Court nominee

Local News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett continued to make rounds of U.S. Senate offices.



On Wednesday, Barrett met with Idaho Senator Jim Risch (R).



Following their meeting Risch issued the following statement:



“Judge Barrett’s credentials are impressive and her legal acumen was evident in my discussion with her. Judge Barrett’s respect for and defense of the U.S. Constitution makes her an exceptional nominee to serve as an Associate Justice to the Supreme Court. Should her nomination come to the floor of the Senate, as I expect it to, I look forward to casting my vote on her nomination."