Idaho Falls Chamber elects new board chair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has elected Sara Prentice as its new Board Chair.



Prentice is the manager of Mission Enabling Communication Services at the Idaho National Laboratory. She supports a staff focused on supporting the INL director and deputy directors with executive communications. The job has included showcasing the eastern Idaho community to VIP visitors.



Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze said he looks forward to partnering with Prentice.

Sara is a great connection between the business community and the INL,” said Schwarze. “Her leadership, event planning, tourism, and community awareness make her an ideal representative of our diverse business community. I am anxious to work with her and serve our great business community.”