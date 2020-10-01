Two hurt in Highway 33 crash

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33, at milepost 141, at around 10:16 a.m. Thursday in Driggs.



Idaho State Police say Gabrielle Migrants, 23, of Bozeman, Montana was westbound in a 1998 Subaru Forester.



Thomas Coy,62, of Alpine, Wyoming was eastbound in a 2019 Ford F450 box truck.



According to ISP, the Subaru crossed the center line and struck the back axle of the Ford. The truck rolled and came to rest in the eastbound lane. The car came to rest on the westbound shoulder.



Migrants was transported to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs by ground ambulance. Coy was taken there in a private vehicle.



The highway was blocked for about 30 minutes. The eastbound lane was blocked for another 2.5 hours.

