Teton County, Wyoming officials sound health alarms

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming has fallen back into the “Red” or “Concerning” category as COVID-19 reports rise.



The number of new cases, contact tracing, and community spread are all approaching high risk levels. Technically, that means the community is seeing widespread transmission of COVID-19 and stress for the healthcare system.



In addition, Teton County Health says the community is maxing out its contact tracing capabilities.



Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell, MD, MPH, stated “The last week we have seen alarming increases in COVID-19 activity in Teton County, WY. We have set new records for daily new cases (the incidence of this virus) and current active cases (the prevalence of this virus). Combined with the ongoing outbreak in the Living Center, this is putting considerable stress on our healthcare system.”



Teton County Health Director Jody Pond called the situation a turning point for the community.



“We are asking all community members to decrease their viral footprint by reducing the amount they are moving around the community,” Pond said. “Our data is showing that people are getting COVID-19 from people they know and not strangers. When people choose to hang out with friends or visiting family and friends, they can be inadvertently spreading COVID-19. The 24-48-hour window before a person starts showing symptoms can be when they are the most contagious.”



You can view latest data from Teton County Emergency Management here.



The Health Department repeated some familiar advice:



• Wear a mask when entering buildings, standing in lines, or in places where 6 feet of physical distancing space cannot be maintained.

• Stay home when sick, even with mild signs and symptoms.

• Reduce your trips to the grocery store, post office or other errands.

• Keep groups sizes small and make sure that physical distancing space is maintained.

• Frequently wash your hands.

• Follow Statewide and Countywide Health Orders, Recommendations and Guidelines.

• Work from Home if Possible. • Limit exposure to others outside of your immediate family outside of school and work.



Pond stressed, “Do not let your guard down, continue to maintain good physical distancing and hygiene measures so that we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

