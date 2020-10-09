Students rally at D91 offices in Idaho Falls

Local News

Frustrated students held a civic lesson of their own outside school district 91 in Idaho Falls on Friday.

Dozens of high schoolers and their parents came out for a rally demanding board members let students back into class full time.

They are currently working under a hybrid schedule with kids learning online part time.

Students like Tristan Alvarez tell us the system is failing them.



The Compass High School sophomore explains how he misses the personal touch, saying, "In class, say like I need help with a math problem, you could raise your hand and the teacher would help you. Online, you'd have to email the teachers and you'd have to email them during their office hours and sometimes you won't get a response until the assignment is due."

Skyline High Freshman, Xander Zollinger tells us of his frustrations.

"I can't seem to find a lot of the assignments," he says, "Their all over the place, on different websites, weird websites, everywhere. It's really frustrating to just find them, let alone do them."

The board said it would continue to re-evaluate its plan as the situation develops.

Some parents say they formed a group called "D91 Students Come First" in support of their kids, and joined in on the rally.