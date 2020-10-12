Idaho gas prices take another dip

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho gas prices dropped by two cents per gallon this week, despite the impact of hurricane season and increasing demand.



As more drivers hit the road, AAA says overall fuel demand is now just 6% less than it was a year ago.



Gas prices tend to drop after Labor Day before leveling off during the holiday season. But, AAA says this year pent-up demand could lead to pockets of elevated travel activity in some parts of the country.



“There’s a reason we’ve been using phrases like ‘wobbly’ and ‘teeter-totter’ to describe gas prices lately,” says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. “While we think the general trend will still be toward lower prices as the temperature drops, we could see an occasional contradictory blip on the radar, including here in the Gem State.”

Idaho’s average price was $2.37 per gallon this morning, which is 9 cents less than a month ago and 41 cents per gallon less than a year ago.



The West Texas crude oil price hovers near $40 a barrel. That is $13 per barrel less than a year ago.