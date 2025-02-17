Idaho drivers feel Post-Valentine’s day heartbreak at the pump

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho drivers are not feeling the love when they stop to gas up, according to recent data.

Today’s average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.22, three cents more than a week ago, 17 cents more than a month ago, and 22 cents more than a year ago according to AAA of Idaho.

“We’d love to see our gas prices fall in line with Utah, which supplies most of our gasoline. Hopefully, things will improve in the short term,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But spring weather will be here before you know it, and when it comes to winter savings, we may run out of time in the next handful of weeks.”

Today, Idaho ranks 11th in the country for the most expensive fuel, with regional neighbors paying less.

Current gas prices according to Gas Buddy:

Montana- $3.04/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Boise- $3.18/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

Spokane- $3.73/g, up 19.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.54/g.

"The national average has inched higher, driven primarily by sharp gas price increases on the West Coast, where refinery maintenance and outages have created a ripple effect in neighboring states, pushing prices higher in many communities," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While most of the country has experienced a relatively quiet week for gas prices, the West Coast has seen rapid increases— a trend that should slow in the coming days."

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $71 per barrel, which is $1 less than a week ago, nearly $7 less than a month ago, and $8 less than a year ago. If the cost of crude remains cheaper, it could help stabilize gas prices this week, according to AAA.