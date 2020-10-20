Bridger-Teton plans prescription fires

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts are moving ahead with prescribed burns this fall. They are planned on Taylor Mountain and Dry Quad units if weather and air quality conditions allow.



The Dry Quad burn is about 100 acres and adjacent to Forest Road, also known as the “Toppings Lake” Road. It is the final phase of an aspen enhancement project. Smoke could be visible from Highway 89 and around the community of Moran.



The Taylor Mountain burn area is in the vicinity of Hidden Hills and Highland Hills subdivisions south of Wilson. It could total 20 acres at a pace of one or two acres per day. The goal is to reduce ground fuel loading and is part of the larger Teton to Snake Fuels Reduction Project.



The public will be notified before any activity actually begins.