CEI to use grant for new career and technical facility

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-College of Eastern Idaho has been awarded a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration grant to design and build an 80,000 square foot career and technical education facility.

The building will house workforce training programs focused on energy, environment, and technology fields. The EDA grant will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds.



“EDA is pleased to support the College of Eastern Idaho’s locally driven efforts to enhance educational and career opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This new facility, along with the college’s addition of new technology courses, will support the workforce needs of nearby Idaho National Laboratory, Naval Reactors Facility, and other businesses.”

Governor Brad Little said Idaho is seeing both employment growth and a record high labor force.



“We must continue to invest in education and workforce development to ensure our workforce is ready for the growth we are experiencing,” said Little. “Eastern Idaho is a corridor for research in technology and energy, and this latest investment is a welcome step in our state’s path to prosperity. Thank you to the eastern Idaho community for their hard work in securing more opportunities for Idaho citizens and businesses.”



Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo said the program will help advance career and technical opportunities for those with interests geared toward specialized technology and energy industries like those at the Idaho National Laboratory.