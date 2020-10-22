New Idaho website links to COVID-19 testing sites

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-If you are looking for a place to find COVID-19 testing, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has activated a helpful new website.



It was developed in partnership with “Get Tested COVID-19” and maintains an active, accurate database for designated testing centers in Idaho. It is as simple as going to the website and typing in your zip code.

“We’re excited to make this available for Idahoans who are seeking testing for the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Sonja Schriever, chief of the Bureau of Community and Environmental Health in the Division of Public Health. “We hope this provides information for individuals about testing availability and testing sites that are close to home.

The site will show a list and map of testing centers within 40 miles of the ZIP code entered. The site provides information on the testing centers, such as if an order is needed to get a test, if the site takes walk-ins or appointments must be scheduled, if drive-through testing is available, and basic information including hours of operation and directions to the site.

The department said the website will be updated weekly with new testing sites added as information comes available.



