Wyoming Navigators to help people find health insurance plans

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allocated $600,000 in federal CARES Act funds to help Wyoming residents sign up for health insurance.



The Enroll Wyoming Program will train enrollment counselors to help provide citizens with insurance information during the upcoming Open Enrollment period (November 1 to December 15) of the Affordable Care Act.



“Wyoming is facing increased numbers of uninsured residents as a result of the pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “This assistance is an important resource for those seeking health insurance during these challenging times.”

The enrollment counselors, or “Navigators”, will work with libraries, community colleges, workforce centers, public health offices, and others to identify people who need assistance enrolling in the federal insurance marketplace.



The Enroll Wyoming program is a collaborative effort between Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s (CRMC) Institute for Population Health, the Wyoming Primary Care Association, which operates the statewide community health centers, and Wyoming 2-1-1. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, federal funding for the Enroll Wyoming program in Wyoming has been cut by 83%, while more than 87% of Wyomingites who seek insurance through the federal marketplace receive an advanced premium tax credit.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to help meet the increased need for health insurance during this pandemic by building on our efforts over the last seven years of providing enrollment services,” said Amy Spieker, CRMC’s director of community health and analysis. “Enroll Wyoming is an excellent example of how Wyoming organizations come together to care for our neighbors during tough times.”

