Beware of COVID-19 medical scams

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you are seeking a cure for COVID-19, be careful when shopping online.



Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning people that some sellers are falsely claiming that things like colloidal silver, essential oils, supplements, and immunity-boosting therapies can prevent COVID-19 infections or treat other health conditions. In fact, he says they could pose a risk to consumers’ health.



“My office has contacted several sellers in the past eight months about their deceptive and unsubstantiated health claims,” Wasden said. “Ads for fake coronavirus cures are particularly troubling and should be reported to my office.”



Wasden said his office depends on consumers to report any incidents of unfair, deceptive, and misleading business practices. “Information about these activities helps us better understand the problems Idahoans are experiencing in the marketplace and determine where best to focus enforcement resources,” he said.



You can find online forms for filing complaints here.

The Consumer Protection Division sends complaints alleging violations of Idaho’s civil consumer protection laws to businesses in Idaho and other states and requests businesses respond in writing. For the dispute resolution process to work, consumers and businesses must commit to reaching an amicable solution. The attorney general cannot force the parties to resolve their differences. In most instances, though, this informal dispute resolution process works to benefit both consumers and businesses.

