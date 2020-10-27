Pheasant stocking underway near Inkom

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department plans to stock 1,500 pheasants at the Portneuf Wildlife Management Area south of Inkom this fall.



The WMA is managed by Fish and Game and is already a popular site for deer, turkey, and grouse hunting. “Now hunters can count on a more consistent and fun pheasant hunting experience between October 25th and the end of pheasant season in November,” said Regional Communications Manager Jennifer Jackson.



Jackson said the department would continue to stock birds at the Sterling Wildlife Management Area near Aberdeen. This year, the agency plans to release over 3,200 pheasants in that area.



The pheasant hunting season began October 17 and runs through November 30 in the southeast and eastern parts of the state. Idaho Fish and Game planned to begin stocking birds this week.

