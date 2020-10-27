Wyoming carbon capture pipeline plan released

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it has published the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI) Final Environmental Impact Statement.



After a decade of work, the state of Wyoming says the decision marks a final planning stage for the federally managed portions of the pipeline along a 1,150-mile pipeline corridor system.



The corridor would enable transportation of CO2 from capture units to a place where it could be sold, used for sequestration, or used in enhanced oil recovery. Wyoming’s proposal focuses pipeline development in existing federal energy corridors or adjacent to existing pipeline infrastructure for about 95% of the corridor network.



The WPCI is a first-of-its-kind project that incentivizes solutions to one of our nation’s most consequential ways to address environmental and economic challenges,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “The final EIS is another important step for Wyoming as it continues to be a leader in CO2 carbon capture, beneficial utilization, and ultimately storage. Consolidated siting of pipeline projects, as proposed by the State, builds the foundation to minimize resource conflicts by utilizing existing corridors and co-locating infrastructure.”

Release of the final EIS begins a 60-day Governor’s Consistency Review, to ensure conformity with state and local plans, policies, and programs.