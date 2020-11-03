1 hospitalized after crash near Shelley

Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 23-year-old Blackfoot man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 105.4, south of the Shelley exit in Bingham County Monday.

Around 6:40 p.m., Idaho State Police reports Alexander Lawhon was driving a 1991 Subaru Legacy northbound on I-15 when his vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled, coming to rest in a field.

Lawhorn was wearing a seat-belt.

A ground ambulance transported him to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

ISP is investigating the crash.