Make-A-Wish Idaho launches Families For Wishes

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Make-A-Wish Idaho is calling on families across the state to create a new tradition of delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses through a new Families For Wishes activation.

Communities of families, friends and more can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising page and raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes.

Signing up is as follows:

Click HERE. Join the Make-A-Wish Idaho team to raise funds to support local families. Create a family fundraising page, add a picture and begin fundraising.

“By creating a Families For Wishes page and donating to Make-A-Wish Idaho this holiday season, you and your family can join us in bringing joy back into a the lives of local children,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best. “Hope is essential, and we are excited to introduce this opportunity to establish new traditions during these challenging times.”

Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising in support of the Make-A-Wish mission by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back.