Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 12:16 pm
Published 12:25 pm

Make-A-Wish Idaho launches Families For Wishes

Make a wish Idaho logo_049944

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Make-A-Wish Idaho is calling on families across the state to create a new tradition of delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses through a new Families For Wishes activation.   

Communities of families, friends and more can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising page and raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes. 

Signing up is as follows:

  1. Click HERE.
  2. Join the Make-A-Wish Idaho team to raise funds to support local families. 
  3. Create a family fundraising page, add a picture and begin fundraising.

“By creating a Families For Wishes page and donating to Make-A-Wish Idaho this holiday season, you and your family can join us in bringing joy back into a the lives of local children,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best. “Hope is essential, and we are excited to introduce this opportunity to establish new traditions during these challenging times.”  

Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising in support of the Make-A-Wish mission by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back. 

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content