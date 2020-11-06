COVID-19 closes Bingham County Drivers License Bureau

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Coronavirus is making it difficult to get a drivers license in Bingham County.

The office closed unexpectedly yesterday after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement sent out by Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland states the office will be closed until further notice.

All of the employees work in a small area so they are being tested and are currently in quarantine.

The office may open up after next week if the other employees test negative for the virus.