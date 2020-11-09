Wyoming Game and Fish opening discussion of elk feeding operations

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Game and Fish officials are growing increasingly concerned about the spread of wildlife diseases, like chronic wasting disease (CWD) and others, into the state's winter feeding grounds.

In response, the Department is inviting the public to participate in developing a long-term management plan. That will begin with a series of virtual meetings in December.

“The purpose of the meetings is to give participants a well-rounded discussion of elk feedgrounds,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife division. “Presentations will touch on the many different issues and considerations surrounding elk feedgrounds.”

The process will begin with public discussions on the intricacies of elk feed grounds. The second phase, planned for early 2021, will involve a collaborative process that will provide formal input into development of a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan.

Anyone interested in the future of elk feedground management is encouraged to participate, but participants must register in advance of the meetings. Once registered, people will be sent a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the meeting.

Meetings are planned for:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 –5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 – 4-7 p.m.

The same presentations will be shown at each meeting, so there is no need to attend more than one as space is limited in the virtual sessions.

Game and Fish personnel will offer an overview of Wyoming elk feedgrounds in each presentation. They will discuss wildlife disease concerns, including the potential for CWD, as well as current brucellosis management on feedgrounds.

Federal partners will also outline their role in elk feeding operations in western Wyoming.

Upon completion of each virtual meeting, participants will be emailed an online comment form with questions to collect feedback. Written comments will be accepted electronically Dec.1, 2020 - Jan. 8, 2021.

You can learn more about the public comment process here.