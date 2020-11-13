Expect winter driving conditions across Idaho

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A winter storm is causing blowing and drifting snow in many areas of Idaho Friday.

Idaho State Police is unable to provide the number of crashes and slide-offs reported; however, drivers should plan for possible temporary closures and delays until the weather improves.

For updated road conditions, go to Idaho511 at 511.idaho.gov, or download the free app.

If You're Traveling

Slow down and watch for ISP troopers and other emergency responders. They're working along with ITD snowplows to get traffic moving as soon as possible.

Winter driving can be challenging. Reducing your speed, leave more room between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead, and drive engaged and alert can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash.

You can view more tips on how to drive safely during Idaho's winter weather can be found HERE.