Idaho processes over 8 thousand new unemployment claims

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-8,143 claims for continuing unemployment insurance benefits were filed with the Idaho Department of Labor in the week ending November 7. That is 19 more than the previous week.

New claims for benefits totaled 5,008, which was up by 1,089 claims over the previous week. The four-week moving average was up by 10% to 4,021.

The department paid out $5.8 million in claims, about the same as the previous week.

The greatest number of affected workers are aged 25 to 54 and evenly split between men and women. Of new claims, 4% were in the Idaho Falls area and 2.8% from Pocatello. Almost 31% of new claims came from the Boise area.

Regular state payouts were $1.8 million. The rest was covered by CARES Act, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Total payments attributed to COVID-19 have reached $913 million. State benefits paid $210 million.

You can find additional details here.